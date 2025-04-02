Gabriel and Timber add to Arsenal's injury woes ahead of Real Madrid tie

LONDON :Arsenal could be without centre back Gabriel Magalhaes for next week's Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday after the Brazilian went off during their 2-1 win over Fulham with a hamstring issue.

Gabriel limped off the pitch 15 minutes into the Premier League game at Emirates Stadium, adding another injury concern for Arteta who has suffered a series of long-term layoffs to key players throughout a frustrating season.

Dutch fullback Jurrien Timber also needed to be substituted in the second half after feeling a problem in his knee.

Arteta told reporters after the game that both players would be assessed on Wednesday to see the extent of their injuries.

"Gabby felt something in his hamstring, we don't know how big that is," Arteta said. "Jurrien was struggling very early in the game, he managed to continue but at some point he couldn't."

He lamented that Arsenal had four defensive injuries in the space of a week.

Riccardo Calafiori, 22, also picked up an injury on international duty with Italy, while right-sided fullback Ben White is out again having played little all season.

Asked whether he had ever experienced such extensive injury problems before, Arteta said: "No... but it is what it is."

Another full back, Takehiro Tomiyasu, has been ruled out for the season as have forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who have suffered hamstring and cruciate ligament injuries respectively.

The Gunners are away to Everton on Saturday and then host Real Madrid on April 8, in a crucial Champions League encounter with the competition offering the London club their most realistic chance of silverware this season.

(Additional reporting by Marc JonesEditing by Toby Davis)