Games-Paraguay's sporting dreams take shape with Junior Pan Ams and 2031 bid

Paraguay has launched an ambitious bid to host the 2031 Pan American Games, using this month's Junior Pan Ams as a high-stakes dress rehearsal, Olympic Committee president Camilo Perez said — aiming to emerge as the region's next sporting hub.

With 4,200 athletes from 41 countries competing across 42 disciplines in newly built venues around Asuncion, the South American nation is positioning itself as a serious contender - offering disciplined budgets and expanding infrastructure.

"We'll keep working. It's up to the Pan Am Sports presidents to decide if they trust us for future events," Paraguayan Olympic Committee president Camilo Perez told Reuters.

"Hearing countries like the U.S. and Canada, which we once saw as unreachable, say they're happy to bring hundreds of athletes here fills me with pride."

The Junior Games follow Paraguay's successful hosting of the 2022 South American Games, and precede a packed schedule of events - including rounds of the World Rally Championship, the 2026 World Skate Games, and the 2027 Junior World Weightlifting Championships.

It is also expected to host a match in the opening stage of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, marking the tournament's centenary.

Paraguay faces stiff competition from Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the 2007 Pan Ams and the 2016 Summer Olympics, along with neighbouring Niteroi. Rio's post-event economic struggles and underused venues remain a cautionary tale for prospective hosts.

Much of Paraguay's 2031 bid relies on upgrades to Asuncion's Olympic Park, its new Aquatic Centre, expanded stadiums, modernized pavilions, and dedicated contact-sport venues — a lasting legacy for national federations.

A key feature is a new athletes' village, part of a government housing initiative designed for long-term use.

"The ideal would be for it to have this sporty environment, in a populous neighbourhood where people can enjoy training spaces," Perez added.

ECONOMIC STAKES

Paraguay's pitch also leans heavily on the promise of financial sustainability — a key concern for international stakeholders wary of the economic hangover seen in other host nations.

Perez said the 2022 South American Games cost $78 million, but generated $263 million in economic activity.

The Junior Pan Ams are expected to mirror that performance, with roughly $70 million in direct costs and an anticipated $500 million in overall impact.

An independent analysis by MF Economia estimates that an initial $110 million investment for the Junior Pan Ams could generate $306–$574 million in economic activity — about 0.7 per cent–1.2 per cent of Paraguay's 2025 GDP.

"Today local media are talking about the importance of these Games for boosting the economy," Perez said.

"Hotels are full, restaurants are packed, taxis are busy, we are providing jobs for many people, television is selling advertising space, new advertising campaigns are being launched, and the impact on our country is huge."

The study concluded that small countries must prioritize budgets carefully, but the Junior Pan Ams could deliver "a considerable return on public investment, job creation, and momentum for strategic sectors."

The proposed budget for the 2031 Games stands at $353 million, excluding the athletes' village developed through a public-private partnership.

"The 2022 South American Games are 100 per cent paid for, and 100 per cent audited by the Comptroller General," Perez said, adding the Olympic Park now generates revenue year-round by hosting a number of social events.

With the 2031 host set to be announced in October, Perez feels Paraguay's push to host global events is about more than just economic gains.

"Mega-sporting events bring a significant economic impact. But they also sow the seed of sport in society," he said.