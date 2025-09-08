Germany score twice in three minutes to beat Northern Ireland 3-1

COLOGNE, Germany : Four-time world champions Germany struggled for more than an hour against Northern Ireland before scoring twice in three minutes in the second half to earn a 3-1 victory in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

With the score level at 1-1, a tap-in by substitute Nadiem Amiri in the 69th minute and a free kick from Florian Wirtz made sure of Germany's first win in Group A.

It was also the first victory for Julian Nagelsmann's team in their last five matches and followed their shock 2-0 loss to hosts Slovakia on Thursday - their first ever away defeat in a World Cup qualifier - in their opening group match.

"Today it was all about momentum and not looking beyond the game today," said Germany coach Nagelsmann. "Northern Ireland are a very uncomfortable opponent. But the important thing was that we started well, with a lot of energy, and took the lead.

"After the break the lads picked themselves up again and in the last 30 minutes that was the face we want to show. With a lot of power and energy.

"We still have a lot of steps to take after Thursday and today, but I am satisfied with the win today."

Germany next play Luxembourg on October 10 before travelling to Northern Ireland three days later.

The group winners qualify automatically for next year's World Cup while the runners-up go into a playoff. Slovakia are top on six points, with Northern Ireland and Germany on three. Luxembourg are in last place with no points.

Germany were under pressure to deliver in front of a home crowd following three consecutive defeats.

Despite having 78 per cent possession in the first half, they were unable to create any meaningful chances after Serge Gnabry had put them in the driving seat in the seventh minute, chipping the ball over the keeper after breaking clear.

Germany, who have set the goal of winning the World Cup next year, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, were more aggressive than on Thursday.

Yet the match did not turn into the goal bonanza that fans had hoped for, with Germany forward Nick Woltemade toothless until his second-half substitution for Amiri.

Their opponents grew bolder and struck in the 34th minute with Isaac Price's superb volley at the far post from a corner, with the Germans accompanied by jeers and whistles from fans as they went in at halftime.

They upped the tempo after the hour mark and were rewarded when Amiri, who instantly injected energy into their game, tapped in from close range to put them back in front. Wirtz then curled a superb free kick into the top corner in the 72nd minute to put the game to bed and liven up the stands.