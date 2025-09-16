Gladbach sack manager Seoane after goalless start to season

Borussia Moenchengladbach have fired manager Gerardo Seoane, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, after the German side failed to score in three league games this season, culminating in a 4-0 home loss to Werder Bremen.

Gladbach are 16th in the standings on one point, their poor run extending to 10 league games without a win including last season.

"After an intensive review of our start to the season, we have come to the conclusion that we have to make a change in the position of head coach," Gladbach Sporting Director Roland Virkus said in a statement.

"After 10 Bundesliga games without a win, we have lost faith that the turnaround with Gerardo can succeed."

Swiss Seoane, who took charge of the five-times Bundesliga champions in 2023, will be replaced on a temporary basis by Gladbach's Under-23 coach Eugen Polanski.