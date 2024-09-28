Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

NEWCASTLE : Reigning champions Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon cancelled out Josko Gvardiol's opener in a feisty 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday.

City, who drew with title rivals Arsenal last weekend, stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and the Gunners to play their games this weekend. Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City struggled to maintain a tempo with key midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri both out injured while top scorer Erling Haaland failed to find the net for the first time this season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, looked to counter-attack with winger Gordon leading the line in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

City took the lead in the 35th minute when winger Jack Grealish spotted Gvardiol making a run into the box, and after the full back received the ball he skilfully turned defender Dan Burn before finding the bottom corner.

But Newcastle struck back from the spot in the 58th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson tripped Gordon while reaching for the ball as the England international rounded him.

Ederson was booked, and Gordon stepped up himself to send the Brazilian the wrong way to score his second goal of the season and level the game at 1-1.

Newcastle had another penalty appeal when Joelinton went down in the box under pressure from Kyle Walker, but referee Jarred Gillett waved it away.

Bernardo Silva nearly won it for City in second-half added time when he turned in the box and fired a volley on target but goalkeeper Nick Pope reacted well to deny him as both teams shared the spoils.