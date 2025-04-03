Logo
Gujarat pace bowler Rabada returns to South Africa for personal reasons
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 25, 2025 Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, caught out by Arshad Khan REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 08:47PM
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has left the Gujarat Titans squad to return to his country due to personal reasons, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Thursday.

"Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter," Gujarat said in a statement without elaborating.

Rabada had played the first two games of the IPL season in Ahmedabad, picking up two wickets, but did not take part in Gujarat's eight-wicket win in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

At the time, Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill said Rabada missed the game due to personal reasons.

Source: Reuters
