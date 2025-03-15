Haas rookie Bearman's troubles continue at Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE : Haas driver Oliver Bearman triggered a second red flag in two days at the Australian Grand Prix as he spun off the Albert Park circuit just three minutes into the final free-practice session on Saturday.

The 19-year-old rookie lost control after veering into grass entering turn 11 and ended up stuck in gravel, forcing a halt to the session and a crane to be put to work to lift his car out.

It came a day after a heavy crash into a wall when exiting turn 10 during first practice on Friday, which also brought out the red flag.

Bearman was unable to practise in the second session on Friday while his team scrambled to make repairs on his car.

The Briton is one of six drivers opening an F1 season for the first time in Australia.