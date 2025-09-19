Hansa Rostock apologise after nine-year-old injured by pyrotechnics

German third division side Hansa Rostock apologised after a nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital having been injured in the club's pyrotechnics display following their home match against 1860 Munich on Wednesday.

The club said in a statement that pyrotechnic devices were used on the floodlight masts at Ostseestadion after the final whistle as part of a planned choreography following the 2-1 win over Munich.

During the display, a boy was injured and taken to hospital, while minor property damage also occurred. The police have since launched an investigation.

"We deeply regret this tragic incident. A full investigation is our highest priority, and we hope that the police can quickly and comprehensively determine the causes," club chairman Ronald Maul said on Thursday.