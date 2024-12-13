Logo
Sport

Hojlund double earns Manchester United 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen
Hojlund double earns Manchester United 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen

Soccer Football - Europa League - Viktoria Plzen v Manchester United - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - December 12, 2024 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund misses a chance to score REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Europa League - Viktoria Plzen v Manchester United - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - December 12, 2024 Viktoria Plzen's Sampson Dweh and Viktoria Plzen's Cadu in action with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Europa League - Viktoria Plzen v Manchester United - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - December 12, 2024 Manchester United's Mason Mount has his shot saved by Viktoria Plzen's Martin Jedlicka REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Europa League - Viktoria Plzen v Manchester United - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - December 12, 2024 Viktoria Plzen's Sampson Dweh reacts after sustaining an injury as Manchester United's Marcus Rashford looks on REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Europa League - Viktoria Plzen v Manchester United - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - December 12, 2024 Viktoria Plzen's Matej Vydra celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
13 Dec 2024 03:56AM
PLZEN, Czech Republic : Forward Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to allow Manchester United to come back from a goal down and get a 2-1 win at Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

Plzen forward Matej Vydra gave the hosts the lead just after the break, shooting into the middle of the net after Pavel Sulc intercepted a poor pass from United goalkeeper Andre Onana and cut the ball back to his team mate.

United substitute Hojlund levelled just after the hour mark, netting on a rebound with a tap-in, before adding a second goal in the 88th minute, scoring after a neat, low free kick from captain Bruno Fernandes.

United, unbeaten after six games in the competition, provisionally moved up to fifth in the standings on 12 points as they continue to eye up an automatic qualification spot into the last 16.

Source: Reuters

