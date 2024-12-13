Hojlund double earns Manchester United 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic : Forward Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to allow Manchester United to come back from a goal down and get a 2-1 win at Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

Plzen forward Matej Vydra gave the hosts the lead just after the break, shooting into the middle of the net after Pavel Sulc intercepted a poor pass from United goalkeeper Andre Onana and cut the ball back to his team mate.

United substitute Hojlund levelled just after the hour mark, netting on a rebound with a tap-in, before adding a second goal in the 88th minute, scoring after a neat, low free kick from captain Bruno Fernandes.

United, unbeaten after six games in the competition, provisionally moved up to fifth in the standings on 12 points as they continue to eye up an automatic qualification spot into the last 16.