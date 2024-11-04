Horse racing-Women jockeys look to emulate Payne's Melbourne Cup success

MELBOURNE : Nine years after trailblazer Michelle Payne became the first woman to ride a Melbourne Cup winner, a record contingent of four female jockeys will attempt to become the second to claim Australia's most prestigious horse race on Tuesday.

Payne's 2015 win on 100/1 chance Prince of Penzance in the 155th running of the Cup is now part of Australian sporting folklore, her triumph delivered with a memorable "get stuffed" to her critics and doubters.

It was to be the highest point of her career as a jockey by far, but her legacy remains as a growing trickle of women saddle up for "the race that stops the nation".

"Every year, they're getting opportunities, and that's what we fought for," 39-year-old Payne, who retired as a jockey this year, told Australian media.

"So to see one of them make the most of this opportunity and take (the trophy) home would be an unbelievable moment."

Those with the opportunity in the 23-strong field are New Zealander Winona Costin, home jockey Jamie Kah and Britons Rachel King and Hollie Doyle.

Kah, who came third in the 2020 race on Prince of Arran, will ride locally-trained stayer Okita Soushi in the gruelling 3,200m handicap at Flemington Racecourse three days after her roller-coaster "Derby Day".

She won two races at Flemington on Saturday, including the headline 2,500m Victoria Derby after suffering a suspected broken nose when her mount Hurry Curry reared up at the barriers in a previous race.

She was also slapped with a 10-meeting ban for careless riding earlier in the meeting but it does not include the A$8 million ($5.28 million) Melbourne Cup.

King will ride the Oopy MacGillivray-trained The Map, while Doyle is entered on Harry Eustace-trained Sea King.

Like Payne, Costin will race a 100-1 chance in her first Melbourne Cup run, the aptly-named Positivity trained by Andrew Forsman.

"I can't wait to get out there," the 30-year-old told Australian media.

"It has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and the dream is coming true.

"I think she is a really good chance, Positivity. I think she'll get the trip, no dramas."

The strong female contingent has been a positive narrative for a race which once reliably drew 100,000 spectators through the gates but has suffered declining interest in recent years.

Crowds have dwindled over the past decade amid a spate of horse deaths and vocal protests by animal protection groups.

There were no fatalities recorded in the last three races after officials tightened horse safety standards.

However, some pundits are concerned that the protocols are too strict and are discouraging foreign trainers from entering.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien hit out at stewards last week over their decision to scratch Jan Brueghel, one of the race's early favourites, after their assessment found his horse was at a high risk of injury.

The field was reduced to 23 on Monday when Athabascan was withdrawn on veterinary advice due to a heart issue.

Only four of Tuesday's field are prepared by trainers based outside Australia and New Zealand, down from 11 in 2019.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins has the highest rated chance among the foreign stables with Vauban, the seven-year-old gelding joint favourite with the Chris Waller-trained Buckaroo among bookmakers on Monday.

Having never won a Cup in more than 20 years of trying, Mullins will hope persistence pays off for Vauban, which was favourite last year but flopped to finish 14th.

($1 = 1.5156 Australian dollars)