Howe unclear on Isak's future at Newcastle as club close in on Woltemade

Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle United remains up in the air with the transfer window set to close soon but the club are making headway in signing German forward Nick Woltemade, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Wantaway striker Isak has yet to kick a ball for Newcastle this season amid a standoff with the club after a 110 million pounds ($148.60 million) bid from Liverpool was reportedly rejected earlier this month.

Howe previously described the saga as a 'lose-lose' situation and the English manager said he remains in the dark about Isak's fate ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds United.

"It's difficult for me to give you any sort of clarity on the future. I've said before, I don't know what the future holds in that respect because I'm not involved with it myself," Howe told reporters.

"I've got no update and I'm just focusing on bringing players into the club.

"We are still looking (in the market). There's still an opportunity to improve the squad further, I don't quite know what that will look like. Small steps, let's get the deal we're working on done and see where we are."

Among their transfer targets in the event Isak does leave the club is Woltemade, who was recently capped by Germany and scored 17 times in all competitions for VfB Stuttgart last season.

"Positive signs. Things are moving and developing in a good way at the moment. Until it's done I can't confirm anything, but fingers crossed," Howe said, adding that the towering 23-year-old was unlikely to be ready to play Leeds.

"I don't think that's possible (for him to play Leeds)... The most important thing is that we try and bring a centre forward in, that's what we've been working towards all summer so hopefully we're getting closer."

On the injury front, Howe said Joelinton is set to return after the international break while Sandro Tonali faces a late fitness test. Anthony Gordon is suspended following his red card against Liverpool in a 3-2 defeat.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)