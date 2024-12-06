Huijsen heads Bournemouth to win over ragged Tottenham

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Bournemouth teenager Dean Huijsen's first Premier League goal secured his side a deserved 1-0 home victory over a lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur to send the south coast club into the top half of the table on Thursday.

The 19-year-old defender was left completely unmarked to head in Marcus Tavernier's corner in the 17th minute and that proved enough to send Bournemouth above a chronically inconsistent Tottenham team.

A lively Bournemouth side had a goal by Evanilson ruled out in the second half for offside and were guilty of wasting several other chances to finish off the labouring visitors.

Tottenham offered precious little as an attacking force and a sixth defeat of the season left them in 10th place in the table with 20 points. Bournemouth rose to ninth with 21.

When Tottenham thrashed champions Manchester City 4-0 less than a fortnight ago it seemed Ange Postecoglou's side might use that result as a springboard for the season.

They have flattered to deceive since, however, drawing at home to AS Roma in the Europa League and being held to a draw by Fulham at the weekend.

Thursday's display looked like another step backwards as they were outplayed by a home side who had 21 goal attempts.

Bournemouth would have kicked themselves had they not taken the three points but in the end Dutch-born Spanish Under-21 player Huijsen's effort was sufficient.

Andoni Iraola's side have now beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham at home this season.

"We know we make it difficult for the big teams here," Huijsen said. "This is a really exciting win. Every little boy dreams of playing in the Premier League and I'm so happy to get my first goal."

Things could have been different for Tottenham had former Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke been able to score when through on goal early on instead of lofting his shot over.

Shortly afterwards, Tottenham's vulnerability against set pieces struck again as Tavernier swung over a corner and Huijsen was allowed a free run to head past Fraser Forster.

"It's all to do with out trainer, we've scored a few set piece goals because of him," Huijsen said. "It was my job to finish it and I did. It was a goose bumps moment."