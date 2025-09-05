I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

England and Newcastle United defender Dan Burn said on Friday he understood striker Alexander Isak's ambition to move to Liverpool and had nothing but good wishes for the Swede, while also acknowledging the frustration of Newcastle supporters.

Newcastle fans were left with a bitter taste on Monday as Premier League champions Liverpool secured the 25-year-old for a British-record 125 million pounds ($168.86 million) following Isak's standoff with the club.

"I am glad it is done. We wanted the transfer window closed to have a bit of clarity on it," Burn told reporters at an England press conference.

"I have been in football long enough to understand that for a player, the careers are short and they have got things they want to achieve.

"Alex is a mate and it is a tough situation because you want him to be around and helping the team, but I also understand for him what he needs to do personally."

Isak's cult status among Newcastle fans rapidly deteriorated after he had made clear he wanted to leave at the start of the window and he was effectively frozen out, playing no part in Newcastle's pre-season or opening league games. He received a cold send-off from St James' Park after his move to Liverpool was confirmed.

"No animosity (among us as players). As a Newcastle fan, we are very protective of our club and city and we want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle," Burn added.

"You don't want them to think that there is anywhere else to go apart from play at Newcastle. So I understand why our fans are frustrated.

"But I have been in the game long enough to understand what goes on and I wish Alex all the best apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously."

The 33-year-old Burn, who made his England debut in March, was speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

After helping Newcastle end a 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the League Cup last season and securing a Champions League berth, the centre back feels his best is yet to come.

"I also feel the older I am getting, I am still getting better," he said.

"It's an exciting season now that I am 33 and getting a chance to play Champions League again, and the possibility of making the World Cup squad motivates me to keep pushing myself."

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)