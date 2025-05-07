India coach Gambhir wants no cricket with Pakistan

NEW DELHI : India head coach Gautam Gambhir personally believes the country should not play any cricket with Pakistan, not even in neutral venues, after a deadly Islamist militant attack in Indian Kashmir last month.

India struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday in response to the April 22 killing of 26 tourists in the Himalayan region.

Two-way cricket between the nuclear-armed neighbours remains suspended since 2013 and they play each other only in multi-team tournaments, mostly in neutral venues.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no," Gambhir said on Tuesday, hours before India launched the airstrikes, when asked for his view on India-Pakistan cricket.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Till all this doesn't stop, there should not be anything between India and Pakistan."

Any match between the arch-rivals remains a cricketing blockbuster and is declared soldout within hours after tickets go on sale.

India have dominated that rivalry in recent years but emotions still run high on either side of the border whenever the cricket-mad neighbours clash.

Pakistan's men's team toured India for the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 but their neighbours have not reciprocated.

India refused to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy earlier this year and played all their matches in Dubai instead.

Gambhir said he would follow whatever the Indian cricket board (BCCI) or the government decide on bilateral cricket with Pakistan.

"Ultimately, this is (the) government's decision whether we play them or not," Gambhir said.

"This is not up to me, it's not in my jurisdiction. This is for BCCI and, more importantly, the government to decide whether we should play them or not.

"Whatever decision they make, we should be absolutely fine with it and not politicise it."

Last month India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra withdrew his invitation to Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem to compete in a May 24 event in the southern city of Bengaluru following the Kashmir attack.