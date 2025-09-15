Logo
India thump Pakistan in grudge Asia Cup clash
Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 India's Abhishek Sharma in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Haris, caught out by India's Hardik Pandya REUTERS/Raghed Waked
Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 India's Tilak Varma in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 India's Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube celebrate winning REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan in action REUTERS/Raghed Waked
15 Sep 2025 02:06AM
DUBAI :Defending champions India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a politically-charged Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India's three-pronged spin attack laid the foundation of their second successive victory in the tournament when they restricted Pakistan for a below-par 127-9.

After opener Abhishek Sharma (31) gave India a flying start, Tilak Varma (31) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who made 47 not out, combined in a 56-run stand as the reigning 20-overs world champions romped home with 4.1 overs to spare.

It was the first match between the sides since the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May this year.

There were demands in India for the team to boycott the match, which went ahead with the Indian board sticking to its stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events.

Source: Reuters
