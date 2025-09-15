India thump Pakistan in grudge Asia Cup clash

DUBAI :Defending champions India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a politically-charged Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India's three-pronged spin attack laid the foundation of their second successive victory in the tournament when they restricted Pakistan for a below-par 127-9.

After opener Abhishek Sharma (31) gave India a flying start, Tilak Varma (31) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who made 47 not out, combined in a 56-run stand as the reigning 20-overs world champions romped home with 4.1 overs to spare.

It was the first match between the sides since the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May this year.

There were demands in India for the team to boycott the match, which went ahead with the Indian board sticking to its stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events.