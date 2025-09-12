Injured Strand Larsen to miss Wolves' trip to Newcastle, Pereira says

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without striker Jorgen Strand Larsen when they visit Newcastle United for a Premier League clash on Saturday, Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said on Friday.

Norway international Strand Larsen, who scored 14 league goals last season, missed Wolves' trip to Everton last month before the international break due to an Achilles tendon injury.

"The injury was a bit more serious and he's trying to come back. He is not in a condition for the game. We want him back as soon as possible, but he's not training yet," Pereira told reporters on Friday.

Media reports linked Strand Larsen with a move to Newcastle during the summer transfer window but the 25-year-old ultimately stayed.

"There were rumours, and in the end he is happy and committed. The club and the player are talking about renewing his contract and I think he deserves it," Pereira said.

Wolves, who have lost all three of their league games so far, are the only team without a point. Their only competitive win this season was a 3-2 League Cup victory over West Ham United, where Strand Larsen scored twice within two minutes.