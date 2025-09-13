Injury-ravaged Crouser wins astounding third shot gold

TOKYO :Ryan Crouser completed an incredible world championship shot put hat-trick to match his three Olympic golds on Saturday when, having not thrown once all season before the morning heats, the American somehow found a winning 22.34-metre effort to take gold.

It was an extraordinary performance by the 32-year-old, who was sidelined by an elbow injury but gave a hint that he was close to his best with a 21.37-metre effort in morning qualifying.

He improved to 21.41 with his first final effort, threw 21.99 with his second and then a 22.34 with his fifth to seal a 12th men's gold in the last 16 world championships for the U.S.

Mexico’s Uziel Munoz produced a national record 21.97 with his final throw to take a shock silver. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri took bronze after he and New Zealand’s Tom Walsh both threw 21.94 but Fabbri had a better second throw.