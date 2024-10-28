Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller

Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 27, 2024 Juventus' Michele Di Gregorio makes a save REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 27, 2024 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella remonstrates with referee Marco Guida REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 27, 2024 Juventus' Timothy Weah scores their second goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 27, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 27, 2024 Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
28 Oct 2024 03:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Italy : Piotr Zielinski converted two penalties for Inter Milan as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus, for whom Kenan Yildiz scored a late brace, in Serie A on Sunday.

The five-goal opening half began with Marcus Thuram earning a penalty, which Zielinski converted to give Inter the lead after 15 minutes.

Juve equalised five minutes later through Dusan Vlahovic and then took the lead with a strike from Timothy Weah, all within a six-minute span.

After Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalised for Inter in the 35th minute, Zielinski scored his second from the penalty spot just two minutes later, handing Inter a 3-2 lead going into the break.

The second half began intensely, and in the 53rd minute, Denzel Dumfries scored from a corner to extend Inter's lead.

Substitute Yildiz reduced the deficit for Juve in the 71st minute and then scored the equaliser eight minutes before time to secure the draw.

Inter are second in the standings with 18 points, four behind Napoli. Juve are third with 17 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement