Inter eager to continue with Inzaghi if he wants to, says club chief

Inter Milan are keen to continue with manager Simone Inzaghi if he wants to stay, club president Giuseppe Marotta said, adding that Saturday's 5-0 loss to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final would not be a factor in their decision-making.

Luis Enrique's PSG claimed their first Champions League title with the biggest winning margin in a final, while a distraught Inzaghi suffered his second defeat at this stage, two years after losing narrowly to Manchester City in Istanbul.

Inzaghi's contract with Inter expires in June next year, and Marotta confirmed that talks with the coach will begin in the coming days. Italian media speculate he could leave this month ahead of the June 14–July 13 Club World Cup in the U.S.

"This defeat will not have an impact. Inzaghi has a contract for another year and we had already decided to meet with him this week," Marotta told reporters after the defeat in Munich.

"Almost all the credit for this positive cycle is due to his professionalism and abilities. If he wants to continue, we are happy.

"We are meeting with the coach because this club is not used to letting a manager go into the final year of his contract. There is no revolution underway. We will meet to hear what he has to say, I repeat, on our part, we are very proud and honoured to continue with him."

Marotta congratulated the champions and agreed that Inter were vastly outclassed by the Parisians. "Let's quickly forget and look to the next one, with the new start of the Club World Cup," he added. "We will be representing Italy together with Juventus."