Inter power past Parma in comfortable 3-1 win

MILAN, Italy :Inter Milan eased to a 3-1 win at home against Parma in Friday's Serie A clash, with Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, and Marcus Thuram all finding the back of the net.

The win kept third-placed Inter on the heels of leaders Napoli, who are just one point ahead with 32 points. Parma are in 12th place with 15 points.

Inter were in action for the first time since their Serie A match against Fiorentina was abandoned last Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch and had to be taken to hospital.

On Friday, Dimarco impressed with a deft heel touch to flick the ball past a defender and into the box and then fired in from a tight angle to break the deadlock five minutes before the interval.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 53th minute when Barella latched onto a perfectly timed pass from midfield that slipped behind the Parma defence, giving him ample time to slot the ball into the net.

The hosts seemed to relax after the second goal, with Martinez forcing

Parma keeper Zion Suzuki saved his side going further behind when his quick reflex save denied Martinez from scoring with a header.

An unmarked Thuram sealed the win for Inter in the 66th minute, volleying a flicked-on corner into the net for their third goal.

Parma pulled one back in the 81st minute when Inter defender Matteo Darmian attempted to intercept a through ball but accidentally sent it into his own net.

Inter and Martinez were awarded another penalty in the dying moments but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.