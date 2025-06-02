Inter's Acerbi withdraws from Italy squad citing lack of respect

MUNICH, Germany : Inter Milan's veteran defender Francesco Acerbi withdrew from the Italy squad on Sunday, the day after his club's humbling defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, citing a lack of respect from manager Luciano Spalletti.

Acerbi has not played for Italy since November 2023, but after his recent exploits with Inter - where he scored an equaliser in their semi-final with Barcelona - Spalletti named him in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 37-year-old's announcement comes immediately following Inter's 5-0 loss in Munich on Saturday, but Acerbi, who spoke with Spalletti on Sunday morning, said this had nothing to do with his decision.

"I felt that, in light of recent events, the conditions to continue this path peacefully do not exist today," Acerbi said in a social media post.

"I don't seek alibis or favours, I demand respect. And if this respect is lacking on the part of those who should lead a group, then I prefer to step aside.

"I've always given everything, but I don't stay where I'm no longer really wanted and it's clear that I'm not part of the manager's project."

Acerbi did not clarify what this lack of respect referred to. Earlier, Spalletti spoke about the player's decision at a press conference on Sunday, before Acerbi's statement.

"For me Acerbi has value, we knew he had some physical problems, he had been operated on, I had given space at the time to other defenders too," the coach said.

In March, after Italy exited the Nations League at the quarter-final stage to Germany, when Spalletti was asked by a reporter if he would consider calling up Acerbi, the manager responded with a question of his own.

"Do you know how old Acerbi is?" Spalletti asked.

Italy begin their World Cup Group I qualifying campaign away to Norway on June 6, before hosting Moldova three days later, having failed to reach the last two tournaments.