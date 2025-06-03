Inzaghi leaves Inter after Champions League final thrashing

(Changes date in paragraph 3 to June 17)

Simone Inzaghi has left his position as manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain capped a trophyless season.

Inter suffered a dismal end to their campaign with Saturday's thrashing in Munich coming after they finished second in Serie A, one point behind champions Napoli, and were knocked out in the Coppa Italia semi-finals 4–1 on aggregate by city rivals AC Milan.

Inter face a race against time to appoint a new manager before the Club World Cup, with their campaign getting underway against Mexican side Monterrey on June 17.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything," Inzaghi said in a separate statement.

Inzaghi won six trophies at Inter: one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia triumphs and three Italian Super Cups.

"I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together," he added.

"I will never forget you."

Italian media reported that Inzaghi will join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and will lead them in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Inter confirmed that the decision for Inzaghi to leave the club was taken by mutual agreement earlier in the day.

"I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown and also for the sincerity in today's discussion, which led to the common decision to separate our paths," club president Giuseppe Marotta said in a statement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Como’s Cesc Fabregas and Olympique de Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi are potential candidates to replace Inzaghi at Inter.