Irankunda back in Australia squad for 'Soccer Ashes' v New Zealand

MELBOURNE :Australia's teenage winger Nestory Irankunda has been recalled to the Socceroos for the first time in nearly a year as coach Tony Popovic included seven uncapped players in his squad for the "Soccer Ashes" series against New Zealand.

Irankunda's selection follows a switch to English Championship side Watford after frustration with his progress at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old, who was born in a Tanzanian refugee camp to Burundian parents, made his Australia debut under former coach Graham Arnold last year but was overlooked by Popovic in the last three international windows.

Noah Botic (Austria Vienna), Nicolas Milanovic (Aberdeen), Adrian Segecic (Portsmouth) and Anthony Kalik (Hajduk Split) all received their first senior international call-ups in the 25-man squad named on Friday, joining uncapped midfielder Max Balard and goalkeepers Tom Glover and Paul Izzo.

Long-serving goalkeeper and former captain Mat Ryan was omitted, though, days after signing a new short-term club deal with La Liga side Levante.

Ryan made his 100th appearance for the Socceroos in June as they sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

Jordan Bos, Ajdin Hrustic, Fran Karacic, Hayden Matthews and Sam Silvera earned recalls for the two-friendly series against the All Whites starting in Canberra on Sept 5.

The second match of the "Ashes", inspired by the cricket contest between Australia and England, is in Auckland on Sept. 9.

Australia squad:

Goalkeepers - Joe Gauci, Tom Glover, Paul Izzo

Defenders - Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Fran Karacic, Hayden Matthews, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Jordan Bos

Midfielders - Max Balard, Ajdin Hrustic, Anthony Kalik, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Adrian Segecic, Ryan Teague, Patrick Yazbek

Forwards - Noah Botic, Martin Boyle, Nestory Irankunda, Nicolas Milanovic, Samuel Silvera, Mohamed Toure