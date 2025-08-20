Isak accuses Newcastle of breaking promises amid Liverpool interest

Alexander Isak accused Newcastle United of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a social media statement on Tuesday that confirmed he wanted to leave the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old forward said he informed Newcastle of his desire to leave a long time ago.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue," he wrote on Instagram stories. "Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sweden international, who was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month according to media reports, was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024/25 season.

However, he chose not to attend the ceremony due to ongoing issues surrounding his future.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. Acting as if these issues have only just emerged is misleading," he added.

Isak missed Newcastle's goalless draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, and Eddie Howe's side are set to play defending champions Liverpool on Monday.

($1 = 0.7416 pounds)