Isak to make Liverpool debut against Athletico Madrid

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool boss Arne Slot named British record signing Alexander Isak to his starting 11 for their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Slot had hinted this week that the Swedish striker might make his Liverpool debut against the LaLiga side but said he would not play a full 90 minutes due to lack of fitness.

Isak, who signed on deadline day for 125 million pounds ($169.5 million) from Newcastle United after a protracted transfer saga, was out of the squad for Sunday's 1-0 victory at Burnley, with Slot saying he was still not fully fit.

"He doesn't have to prove to anyone that he's good enough to play in the Premier League, because that's what he's proven already at Newcastle," Slot said on Tuesday.