Italy blow past Estonia 5-0 with late surge in Gattuso debut
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Italy v Estonia - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - September 5, 2025 Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Italy v Estonia - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - September 5, 2025 Italy's Mateo Retegui in action with Estonia's Maksim Paskotsi REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Italy v Estonia - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - September 5, 2025 Italy's Moise Kean scores their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
06 Sep 2025 05:06AM
BERGAMO, Italy :Italy opened Gennaro Gattuso's reign with a 5-0 home win over Estonia in Friday’s World Cup qualifier, wasting chances for almost an hour before exploding in the final stages of the second half to turn dominance into a rout.

The spotlight was on new Italy manager Gattuso, with his side on the back foot in Group I after a 3-0 defeat at Norway in June that cost coach Luciano Spalletti his job.

Italy sit third in their group on six points from three games, with Norway leading on 12 and Israel second with nine, both having played a match more. Estonia are fourth with three points after five matches.

For the four-time World Cup winners Italy, the domestic pressure has been immense to secure a place at the upcoming tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, after missing the last two editions.

Italy controlled the first half and carved out several chances, but the opener proved elusive as Estonia goalkeeper Karl Hein brilliantly tipped Mateo Retegui’s header onto the crossbar just before the break in Italy’s biggest chance of the half.

The hosts maintained their dominance after the break, but Hein produced a series of reaction saves to frustrate Italy’s pursuit of a breakthrough.

Two minutes before the hour mark, relief swept through the Gewiss Stadium as Moise Kean broke the deadlock for Italy, nodding home from close range after Retegui’s deft back-heel flick lobbed a cross perfectly into his path.

Retegui doubled the lead in the 69th minute with a precise finish that crept inside the post beyond Hein’s outstretched hand, before Giacomo Raspadori added a third a minute later with a diving header from a byline cross.

A minute from time, Retegui grabbed his second of the night with a close-range header, before Alessandro Bastoni added Italy’s fifth deep into stoppage time.

Source: Reuters
