Italy's Stano breaks 35-km race walk world record

Italy's Massimo Stano broke the men's 35-km race walk world record with a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 43 seconds at the European Race Walking Team Championships in Podebrady on Sunday.

Stano, who won gold in men's 20-km race walk at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth at the Paris Games, shaved 57 seconds off the previous record set by Canada's Evan Dunfee less than two months ago.

The 33-year-old also won gold in 35-km race walk at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and helped Italy win gold at the 2023 European Race Walking Team Championships.