Sport

Italy's Stano breaks 35-km race walk world record
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 35 Kilometres Race Walk - Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 24, 2022 Gold medallist Italy's Massimo Stano celebrates with an Italy flag after winning the men's 35 kilometres race walk REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

18 May 2025 05:23PM
Italy's Massimo Stano broke the men's 35-km race walk world record with a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 43 seconds at the European Race Walking Team Championships in Podebrady on Sunday.

Stano, who won gold in men's 20-km race walk at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth at the Paris Games, shaved 57 seconds off the previous record set by Canada's Evan Dunfee less than two months ago.

The 33-year-old also won gold in 35-km race walk at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and helped Italy win gold at the 2023 European Race Walking Team Championships.

Source: Reuters
