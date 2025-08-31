Jackson transfer from Chelsea not yet completed, Bayern say

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich's planned loan deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is not yet completed, the German champions said on Saturday amid reports the English club could back out following an injury sustained by their striker Liam Delap.

He may be ruled out for weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham.

The 24-year-old Jackson, a Senegal international, had landed in Munich hours earlier.

"Transfers are completed once there are signature," Bayern's managing director for sport Max Eberl told Sky before the start of their Bundesliga game at Augsburg.

"The lad is here. Now we will see what will happen. We will deal with this calmly after the game. I cannot really say myself what exactly is going on."

Bayern, who have cut their squad for this season, are still looking to bolster their frontline before the end of the transfer window next week.