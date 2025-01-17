Logo
Jan 16, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand during his match against Tristan Schoolkate of Australia in the second round of the men's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Jannik Sinner says coach Darren Cahill will retire after season
FIELE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 13, 2025 Italy's Jannik Sinner's coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi in the stands after he won his first round match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry REUTERS/Edgar Su/File photo
17 Jan 2025 01:28PM
Jannik Sinner will part ways with veteran coach Darren Cahill after this season, the world's top-ranked tennis player revealed Thursday in Melbourne, where Sinner advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.

Cahill, 59, is retiring after this year, Sinner said. Cahill joined Sinner's coaching team in 2022, and the 23-year-old Italian player has since won two Grand Slam events, including the 2024 Australian Open, and has climbed to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

"He brought me so many things," Sinner said. "I don't want to talk so much about his retirement. I feel very, very lucky and happy to be his last player on Tour. He has been an amazing, amazing coach and person, not only for me but for all the other players he has worked with."

In his decades on the tour, Cahill has helped coach former world No. 1 players Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep, among others.

Sinner, who is also coached by Simone Vagnozzi, wants to give Cahill a victory lap in 2025.

"For me it's just a huge honor. Hopefully we can make a nice season," said Sinner, who advanced in Melbourne with a four-set win over Australian player Tristan Schoolkate and will face the United States' Marcos Giron in the third round. "But let's see what's coming in the future."

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

