Japan seeks to ramp up Asian Games buzz with year to go

TOKYO: Japanese organisers admit public awareness of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya "needs to be higher" as they look to ramp up interest with Friday (Sep 18) marking a year to go until the start of the sporting spectacular.

The pandemic-delayed 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China, featured about 12,000 athletes - the biggest Asian Games in history, boasting more competitors than the Olympics.

Hosts Japan hope next year's event, when athletes will stay on a "floating village" cruise ship and in converted shipping containers, will make a similar splash.

Kazuhiro Yagi, vice-secretary general of the Aichi-Nagoya Games organising committee, told AFP that excitement was still muted, but he is confident it will build over the coming 12 months.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Public awareness of the Games needs to be higher," he said.

"It's partly because they are still a year away and partly because international sporting events like the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup will be held before then.

"But we won't wait for these events to finish, we'll be proactive in getting the message out there," he added.

About 15,000 athletes and officials are expected at the Games, which are taking place in the city of Nagoya and the wider Aichi region from Sep 19 to Oct 4 next year.

To cut costs, organisers plan to house some participants on a luxury cruise liner and others in temporary shelters made from shipping containers.

On Saturday, organisers will launch the countdown to the Games with exhibition events including BMX and three-on-three basketball.