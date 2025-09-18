Jefferson-Wooden, Jackson on song in women's 200 semis

TOKYO :Melissa Jefferson-Wooden looked in stunning form as she cruised into the 200 metres final at the world championships in 22 seconds flat on Thursday, taking another step towards a Tokyo sprint double.

The American, who won the 100 metres crown on Sunday, was well clear at the bend and took her semi-final quite comfortably despite easing up at the line.

"Everything is lining up the way it was supposed to. I am a bit tired now but to be able to show up today and perform well is great," said the 24-year-old.

"I believe I can win gold. It would be so easy to give up or not to step out of my comfort zone, but I want to do things no one thought I could do."

JACKSON DETERMINED TO RETAIN TITLE

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who is looking to match Allyson Felix's record of three world golds, made it clear that she would not be giving up her title easily as she won the first heat in 21.99 - the fastest time of the round.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (22.17) looked like taking out the third semi but American Anavia Battle stormed past the Ivorian to win in 22.09.

Another strong finisher was Britain's Amy Hunt, who ran a personal best 22.08 to finish second behind Jefferson-Wooden and was later joined in the final by compatriot Dina Asher-Smith (22.21).

"I wanted this final so much, no matter what. I had to beat those girls," said Hunt.

"I knew I had to run my PB to make it to the final and have a good lane. I'm happy to have delivered what I wanted and what I knew I was capable of."

Brittany Brown made it three Americans in the final when her 22.13 proved enough to qualify as a fastest loser and there could yet be three.

The other runner to qualify was Bahamian veteran Anthonique Strachan, but she appeared to injure herself as she crossed the line in 22.48.

That potentially opens the door to McKenzie Long, who replaced injured Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in the U.S. team.

The top two in the event at last year's Paris Olympics were absent with Thomas missing the championships due to an Achilles injury and silver medallist Julien Alfred out with a hamstring tear after winning 100m bronze on Sunday.

Jefferson-Wooden will attempt to become the fourth woman to win both women's sprints at a single world championships on Friday.