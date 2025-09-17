Juventus deny Dortmund with last-gasp fightback in eight-goal epic

Logo
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Juventus v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 16, 2025 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and teammates celebrate their fourth goal scored by Juventus' Lloyd Kelly REUTERS/Alberto Lingria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Juventus v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 16, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Juventus v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 16, 2025 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Juventus v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 16, 2025 Juventus' Lloyd Kelly and Juventus' Vasilije Adzic celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Juventus v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 16, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson in action with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
17 Sep 2025 05:21AM
TURIN, Italy :Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly scored in stoppage time to inspire a dramatic Juventus escape, as they secured a 4-4 draw at home to Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League opener on Tuesday where all eight goals came after the break.

The hosts trailed 4-2 when Vlahovic struck his second of the night in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Kelly completed the comeback two minutes later to earn a share of the points.

After a quiet first half, Dortmund found the breakthrough eight minutes after the restart as Karim Adeyemi rifled a precise shot into the far corner from just outside the box.

The hosts drew level in the 63rd minute through Kenan Yildiz, who collected the ball on the edge of the area, steadied himself and bent a superb shot into the far corner to ignite the Juventus fans.

The celebrations were short-lived, however, as Felix Nmecha restored Dortmund’s advantage barely two minutes later with a crisp first-time finish from distance.

The game’s tempo showed no sign of slowing, and by the 68th minute Juventus were level once more, Vlahovic racing onto a perfectly weighted pass to slot past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

The frenzy continued in the 74th minute, when Yan Couto’s low strike squirmed between Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio and the post to put Dortmund back in front.

The visitors were awarded a penalty four minutes from time, after Kelly was penalised for handball with Ramy Bensebaini converting from the spot.

Deep into stoppage time, Vlahovic struck again from a well-placed cross before turning provider for Kelly, who headed in the equaliser to cap a second half to remember.

Source: Reuters
