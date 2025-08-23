Kane scores hat-trick in Bayern's 6-0 demolition of Leipzig in Bundesliga opening show of force

MUNICH, Germany :Forward Harry Kane scored a second-half hat-trick in 14 minutes and Michael Olise bagged two goals as champions Bayern Munich obliterated visitors RB Leipzig 6-0 in the Bundesliga opener on Friday, putting down an early marker.

England captain and man-of-the-match Kane, who was the league's top scorer in the past two seasons, opened his account in the 64th minute before bagging two more goals in the 74th and 78th to complete Bayern's impressive show of strength in the season premiere.

Vincent Kompany's team, who lifted the German Supercup last week with a 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart, looked more than ready for the league start with a high pressing game that troubled Leipzig, and some sharp finishing.

"We wanted to send a statement from the first game at home and that's what we did today," said Kane.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We performed at a very high level and were efficient. We won 6-0 so we can't complain. After halftime we were 3-0 up, I said to myself that I need to get on the score sheet."

They had the visitors on the backfoot from the start and they struck twice in five minutes to quickly put the game to bed.

On both occasions they outplayed Leipzig with a quick passing combination at the edge of the box. Olise drilled in from a tight angle in the 27th minute and new signing Luis Diaz notched his first league goal on his Bundesliga debut with a powerful shot off the crossbar in the 32nd.

With Leipzig dazed, Serge Gnabry thought he had scored a third goal for the hosts in the 40th but his shot was deflected onto the crossbar. Two minutes later, however, he delivered a well-timed assist for France international Olise to slot in his second goal of the evening.

Kane then picked up the baton in the second half, getting onto the scoresheet in the 64th minute after early work from Diaz. He then threaded a low shot past two defenders to make it 5-0 before completing his hat-trick a little later.

"It was a very good start to the season, not just the result - but also the way we played," said Bayern's defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich. "We showed a lot of energy and kept it high until the end of the game. You could see in the second half that 3-0 was not enough."

Bayern next take on third division's Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday for the German Cup first round before travelling to Augsburg in a week for the Bundesliga's second matchday.