Katzberg retains world hammer title with monster throw

TOKYO :Canada's Ethan Katzberg claimed a third global hammer title in three years on Tuesday when he launched his second attempt a massive 84.70 metres for a championship record that made him the fifth-longest thrower in history.

The 23-year-old incredibly was over 81 metres with all six throws and finished with an 83.73 for fun with the gold medal already assured.

He is now a double world champion either side of his Olympic triumph last year and his win made it a hammer double for Canada in Tokyo after Camryn Rogers completed the same global hat-trick on Monday.

Germany’s Merlin Hummel took the silver after he hugely improved his personal best from 81.27 to 82.77 with his first throw. Hungary's Olympic silver medallist Bence Halasz added a third world bronze to his collection with 82.69 metres.