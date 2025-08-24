Keep calm and move on, says Emery amid Villa goal drought

LONDON :Aston Villa manager Unai Emery called for calm after his side lost 1-0 to Brentford on Saturday and remained still without a goal to their credit two games into the new Premier League season.

Villa, sixth overall last term, drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United last weekend and were little closer to a breakthrough at the Gtech Community Stadium despite having more possession.

Dango Ouattara scored what turned out to be a debut winner in the 12th minute and from then on Villa were unable to get back on level terms.

"Now my message is to keep calm and move on and work in the same way we were doing, and try to be as well strong in our mentality," Emery told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have some circumstances now, we are trying to work on it, but of course we need to finish the transfer window in this week.

"We are building a team, trying to get strong, trying to use our players and help them get in the best position or feel comfortable in our structure.

"But of course there's still work to do and I still think we have to try to clarify this week."

Villa have had a relatively quiet transfer window, mindful of financial fair play rules, and have lost last season's loanee forwards Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio to Barcelona and back to Paris St Germain respectively.

Asensio could yet return, if media reports are to be believed, while Villa have also been linked to Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

"We lost one match today because the first 20 minutes we weren't really performing and playing with the intensity we needed," said Emery.

"We reacted, we were dominating, we were creating some chances.

"We have to move on and continue working, trying to change some circumstances we have or try to clarify this week the possible transfers we have and then build the team and try to get again our structure strong like we did the last three years.

"Last year as well we needed time to get it."