Keep calm and move on, says Emery amid Villa goal drought
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Aston Villa - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 23, 2025 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Aston Villa - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 23, 2025 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Pau Torres applaud fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Aston Villa - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 23, 2025 Brentford's Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Aston Villa - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 23, 2025 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Aston Villa - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 23, 2025 Brentford's Dango Ouattara scores their first goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs
24 Aug 2025 04:14AM
LONDON :Aston Villa manager Unai Emery called for calm after his side lost 1-0 to Brentford on Saturday and remained still without a goal to their credit two games into the new Premier League season.

Villa, sixth overall last term, drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United last weekend and were little closer to a breakthrough at the Gtech Community Stadium despite having more possession.

Dango Ouattara scored what turned out to be a debut winner in the 12th minute and from then on Villa were unable to get back on level terms.

"Now my message is to keep calm and move on and work in the same way we were doing, and try to be as well strong in our mentality," Emery told reporters.

"We have some circumstances now, we are trying to work on it, but of course we need to finish the transfer window in this week.

"We are building a team, trying to get strong, trying to use our players and help them get in the best position or feel comfortable in our structure.

"But of course there's still work to do and I still think we have to try to clarify this week."

Villa have had a relatively quiet transfer window, mindful of financial fair play rules, and have lost last season's loanee forwards Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio to Barcelona and back to Paris St Germain respectively.

Asensio could yet return, if media reports are to be believed, while Villa have also been linked to Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

"We lost one match today because the first 20 minutes we weren't really performing and playing with the intensity we needed," said Emery.

"We reacted, we were dominating, we were creating some chances.

"We have to move on and continue working, trying to change some circumstances we have or try to clarify this week the possible transfers we have and then build the team and try to get again our structure strong like we did the last three years.

"Last year as well we needed time to get it."

Source: Reuters
