Kennedy Center to host 2026 World Cup draw, Trump announces

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will host the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5.

"It's a tremendous honour to bring this global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes - the best athletes in the world - to the cultural centre of our nation's capital," Trump said in the Oval Office flanked by Vice President JD Vance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem.

"We are uniting the world, Mr. President, uniting the world, here in America, and we are very proud of that," Infantino said before letting Trump hold the World Cup trophy.

Earlier on Friday, Trump announced that the World Cup 2026 will have its primary office in the Kennedy Center.

Trump's announcement comes as he oversees a $257 million renovation at the Kennedy Center, which Trump has said will be a centerpiece of the 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations next year.

"We're spending a lot of money, wisely, on making it really beautiful. It's going to be beautiful again," Trump said.

The 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first with 48 teams and will feature 104 matches.

Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also get 13 games, including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The rest of tournament will be held in 11 cities across the United States.

FIFA, global soccer's governing body, has already put boots on the ground in the United States in preparation for the quadrennial spectacle having set up field offices in Miami and at New York's Trump Tower.