Kolo Muani available to play for Juve against Napoli, says Motta

Juventus' new signing Randal Kolo Muani is set to make his debut in Saturday's Serie A game at Napoli, manager Thiago Motta said on Friday as his side look to embark on a winning run.

Juve signed France forward Muani from Paris St Germain on loan until the end of the season on Thursday while the Italian club also welcomed right back Alberto Costa earlier in the January transfer window.

"Randal is available and we'll see if he starts or not. It's important to have taken a player of his level because we think he can help the team win games," Motta told reporters.

Reinforcements have come at the right time for Juve, who are without defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries while striker Arkadiusz Milik has been sidelined with a long-term injury.

"The integration of the new arrivals is going very well. Tomorrow everyone will be there except Bremer, Cabal and Milik," Motta said.

Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic is likely to be on the bench for the third time in a row on Saturday after Motta said the 24-year-old has fitness issues.

The Serbian international has also been linked in Italian media reports with a move to either Chelsea or Arsenal in the transfer window.

"Randal and Nico (Gonzalez) can play on the wing. Dusan played a lot and had a physical problem. We will see for tomorrow who will start and who will enter the match in progress," the 42-year-old manager said.

Juve are the only unbeaten side in Serie A but 13 draws in 21 games have left Motta's side fifth in the standings and 13 points off leaders Napoli.

Motta said Antonio Conte's side are "deservedly in first place, we are deservedly behind" but that his team were determined to taste victory again on Saturday having beaten AC Milan in the league last weekend.

"I am satisfied with many things and others less so such as the many draws, but I have already talked about this. Our idea is always to do a great job during the week to get the win," Motta said.

"... So many changes in the squad, changes necessary for different reasons. And tomorrow we will play a great match which is Napoli-Juventus."