Kompany rues injury problems after Champions League exit to Inter

MILAN : Bayern Munich earned a draw at the San Siro against Inter Milan on Wednesday but ultimately bowed out of the Champions League, leaving manager Vincent Kompany to reflect on the injury crisis that hit his side ahead of the quarter-final.

Bayern were without a clutch of important players for both legs, losing 2-1 to a late goal at home last week before a battling 2-2 draw saw them exit the competition with a 4-3 aggregate loss.

"I think the big issue, before Inter, was injuries," Kompany told reporters.

"We had to understand what we could do without (Hiroki) Ito, (Dayot) Upamecano, (Jamal) Musiala, (Manuel) Neuer, (Alphonso) Davies, (Kingsley) Coman, (Aleksandar) Pavlovic."

Despite those problems, Kompany's side gave a good account of themselves across both games and made Inter suffer, but they will not be a part of the final at their own Allianz Arena.

"I think in the first game we showed a good Bayern Munich, I'm not talking about the result. In the second game we also showed a positive attitude in Milan," Kompany said.

"We had many scoring chances, more than Inter. I have mixed feelings. The harsh reality is that we will not play the Champions League final at home.

"We can't change that. The other aspect is the performance, we know we have done enough to win these games."

Kompany was asked whether the hectic schedule was a factor in the injury crisis. "Unfortunately, I don't decide. In addition to the many games, there are long journeys and the pressure increases when we have absences," he said.