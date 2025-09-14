Last-gasp Salah penalty earns below-par Liverpool dramatic victory at Burnley

BURNLEY, England :Mohamed Salah's dramatic stoppage-time penalty ensured Liverpool maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at promoted side Burnley on Sunday.

With British record signing Alexander Isak forced to wait for his Liverpool debut having been left out the squad for the trip to Lancashire, the champions struggled to break down a dogged home side in the first half.

After a regroup at the break, the visitors upped the ante in the second half, with Dominik Szoboszlai finally forcing a fine save from Martin Dubravka in the Burnley goal.

Burnley were holding on for a well-earned point with ease, before the ball agonisingly struck substitute Hannibal Mejbri's arm in the penalty area and Salah slotted the spot kick into the net in the 95th minute to break home hearts.