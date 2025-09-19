Late own goal rescues Leverkusen in 2-2 draw at Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN : Bayer Leverkusen snatched a 2-2 draw at FC Copenhagen in their Champions League opener on Thursday, rescued by a Pantelis Hatzidiakos own goal in stoppage time.

The Danish hosts got the perfect start after nine minutes when Jordan Larsson met Elias Achouri's cross to score and light up the Parken Stadium.

Leverkusen offered little in the first half, struggling to break down Copenhagen’s defence, while the home side created several chances, with only some fine goalkeeping from Mark Flekken preventing them doubling the lead.

After the break, Leverkusen found more openings but were repeatedly denied by Copenhagen keeper Dominik Kotarski.

But eight minutes from time Leverkusen pulled level from a free kick as Alejandro Grimaldo curled the ball over the wall into the net off the underside of the bar.

The visitors' relief was short-lived, however, as Robert restored Copenhagen’s lead five minutes later with a precise low header from a cross.

Leverkusen pressed for another equaliser and in stoppage time substitute Claudio Echeverri broke into the box and his attempted cross deflected off Hatzidiakos into the net.