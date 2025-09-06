Late Vipotnik strike gives Slovenia draw 2-2 with Sweden

LJUBLJANA :Slovenia substitute Zan Vipotnik struck a 90th-minute equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw at home to Sweden in their opening Group B World Cup qualifier that the visitors were controlling until a terrible blunder by goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Winger Anthony Elanga had put the Swedes in front in the 18th minute, running at the Slovenian defence before passing to Ayari, who played him in behind for a close-range finish.

However, the Slovenians levelled in the first minute of the second half as Olsen somehow spilled a tame drive from Sandi Lovric into the net.

Ayari looked to have redeemed his goalkeeper when he bundled the ball into the net in the 73rd minute. Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson then resisted the urge to bring on Alexander Isak, who made a British record transfer earlier in the week from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

He may regret not doing so as the Slovenians came back again, Benjamin Sesko teeing up Vipotnik to thump the ball into the net to grab a point.