Leeds boss Farke not dwelling on deadline day disappointment

LONDON : Leeds United manager Daniel Farke said he was not 'dancing on the table' about the Premier League club's transfer window activity but will not dwell on it as his side prepare to face Fulham away on Saturday.

Ten players arrived at Elland Road over a summer of squad-strengthening but Farke's hopes of having another forward on deadline day failed to come to fruition as a deal for Fulham's Harry Wilson fell apart.

"I've got a few principles with how I work and this is crucial for me. One principle is I like openness and transparency. I like to name it how I see it," said Farke, who took Leeds up from the Championship last season.

"The second principle is once a transfer window is closed and I can't influence things anymore, you won't hear one bad word or comment from me in any way.

"I'm pretty fortunate to be allowed to work in the business. My job is to adapt to the reality and work with what I've got."

Leeds signed injury-prone forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer after he left Everton and Swiss player Noah Okafor from AC Milan during the close season, but still look light in attack.

"I don't want to say different things to what I've said before. I won't come out and say it was never the plan to sign offensive players. I would never do this because I don't like to talk nonsense," added Farke.

"There is no point for me to feel down and sorry for myself. We perhaps wanted a different deadline day or different transfer window, but right now we are just focused on trying to get as many Premier League points as possible."

Leeds have started solidly with four points from their opening three games.