Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lehmann fined for damaging neighbour's garage with chainsaw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lehmann fined for damaging neighbour's garage with chainsaw

Lehmann fined for damaging neighbour's garage with chainsaw

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 14, 2021 Former player Jens Lehmann before the match Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

28 Sep 2024 05:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was fined 135,000 euros ($150,700) by a court in his hometown of Starnberg for damaging his neighbour's garage with a chainsaw.

Lehmann, who was accused by the public prosecutor of sawing off a roof beam in the garage, was initially fined 420,000 euros over the July 2022 incident, which was reduced on appeal.

"Mr Lehmann accepts responsibility. He has come to an agreement with his neighbour," German media quoted Lehmann's lawyer Florian Ufer as saying following Friday's decision.

Lehmann, who was also accused of avoiding payment of parking fees at Munich Airport, has now paid them, Ufer added.

($1=0.8958 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement