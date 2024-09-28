Lehmann fined for damaging neighbour's garage with chainsaw

Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was fined 135,000 euros ($150,700) by a court in his hometown of Starnberg for damaging his neighbour's garage with a chainsaw.

Lehmann, who was accused by the public prosecutor of sawing off a roof beam in the garage, was initially fined 420,000 euros over the July 2022 incident, which was reduced on appeal.

"Mr Lehmann accepts responsibility. He has come to an agreement with his neighbour," German media quoted Lehmann's lawyer Florian Ufer as saying following Friday's decision.

Lehmann, who was also accused of avoiding payment of parking fees at Munich Airport, has now paid them, Ufer added.

($1=0.8958 euros)