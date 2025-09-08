Leverkusen appoint former Denmark boss Hjulmand after Ten Hag dismissal

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand as their new coach on a two-year contract following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Hjulmand, 53, guided Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they lost in extra time to England, and stepped down after their 2-0 defeat by Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2024, ending a four-year spell.

The Dane previously coached Mainz 05 in the 2014-15 Bundesliga season and has now returned to German football to take over last season's runner-up Leverkusen.

Ten Hag was sacked after two Bundesliga matches. The Dutchman, who had been out of management since his sacking by Manchester United in October, replaced Xabi Alonso in May, after the Spaniard left to take over at Real Madrid.