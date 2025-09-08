Logo
Logo

Sport

Leverkusen appoint former Denmark boss Hjulmand after Ten Hag dismissal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Leverkusen appoint former Denmark boss Hjulmand after Ten Hag dismissal

Leverkusen appoint former Denmark boss Hjulmand after Ten Hag dismissal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - Denmark v Spain - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 15, 2024 Former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is honored before the match Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS/ File Photo

08 Sep 2025 09:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand as their new coach on a two-year contract following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Hjulmand, 53, guided Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they lost in extra time to England, and stepped down after their 2-0 defeat by Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2024, ending a four-year spell.

The Dane previously coached Mainz 05 in the 2014-15 Bundesliga season and has now returned to German football to take over last season's runner-up Leverkusen.

Ten Hag was sacked after two Bundesliga matches. The Dutchman, who had been out of management since his sacking by Manchester United in October, replaced Xabi Alonso in May, after the Spaniard left to take over at Real Madrid.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement