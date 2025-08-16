Logo
Leverkusen weather hailstorm to thrash 10-man Grossaspach 4-0 in German Cup
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach v Bayer Leverkusen - WIRmachenDRUCK Arena, Aspach, Germany - August 15, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach v Bayer Leverkusen - WIRmachenDRUCK Arena, Aspach, Germany - August 15, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza in action REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach v Bayer Leverkusen - WIRmachenDRUCK Arena, Aspach, Germany - August 15, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring their first goal with Jarell Quansah and Amine Adli REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach v Bayer Leverkusen - WIRmachenDRUCK Arena, Aspach, Germany - August 15, 2025 SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach's Michael Kleinschrodt shoots at goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach v Bayer Leverkusen - WIRmachenDRUCK Arena, Aspach, Germany - August 15, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza in action with SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach's Arbnor Nuraj REUTERS/Heiko Becker
16 Aug 2025 03:17AM
GROSSASPACH, Germany :Bayer Leverkusen weathered a first-half hailstorm to beat 10-man fourth-tier side SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup first round on Friday.

The 2024 German Cup winners had to wait for 45 minutes when play was stopped early in the first half after heavy rain, wind and a brief hailstorm.

But Leverkusen coach Erik ten Haag's competitive debut saw his team live up to their heavy favourites tag by easing past their opponents.

Patrik Schick opened his account after 32 minutes.

The hosts were then left with 10 men when Volklan Celiktas was sent off for a second booking in the 66th.

Arthur made it 2-0 after 74 minutes before Christian Kofane added another in the 84th for the visitors and a penalty from Alejandro Grimaldo three minutes from time sealed the rout.

Source: Reuters
