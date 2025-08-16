Leverkusen weather hailstorm to thrash 10-man Grossaspach 4-0 in German Cup

GROSSASPACH, Germany :Bayer Leverkusen weathered a first-half hailstorm to beat 10-man fourth-tier side SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup first round on Friday.

The 2024 German Cup winners had to wait for 45 minutes when play was stopped early in the first half after heavy rain, wind and a brief hailstorm.

But Leverkusen coach Erik ten Haag's competitive debut saw his team live up to their heavy favourites tag by easing past their opponents.

Patrik Schick opened his account after 32 minutes.

The hosts were then left with 10 men when Volklan Celiktas was sent off for a second booking in the 66th.

Arthur made it 2-0 after 74 minutes before Christian Kofane added another in the 84th for the visitors and a penalty from Alejandro Grimaldo three minutes from time sealed the rout.