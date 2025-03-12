Lion City Sailors hold Japan's Sanfrecce to draw, progress to AFC Champions League Two semis

SINGAPORE: The Lion City Sailors continued their remarkable voyage into uncharted territory on Wednesday (Mar 12) after reaching the Asian Football Confederation Champions League Two (ACL2) semi-finals.

The Singapore side registered a 1-1 draw with Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Jalan Besar Stadium in the second leg of the quarter-finals to win 4-1 on aggregate.

The Sailors will next face either Sydney FC or South Korean side Jeonbuk FC. The Australian side have a 2-0 lead going into the second leg.

"I'm very proud of my boys, the way they played, playing against this kind of opponent," said Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic.

"It's not only our club, we represent the country."