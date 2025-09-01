Liverpool boss Slot praises team's mentality after narrow win over Arsenal

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday was testament to their hard working character, said boss Arne Slot, who praised his side's mentality given the influx of new faces and a difficult early-season schedule.

The champions struck an early-season blow at Anfield against an Arsenal side who suffered their first defeat of the campaign in a game that was more grit than gloss, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free kick in the 83rd minute.

The Reds head into the international break with a perfect record after wins at home to Bournemouth, at Newcastle United and now Arsenal, who spent 260 million pounds ($351.23 million) in the close season in a bid to dethrone Liverpool.

"I'm most pleased with the team's mentality," Slot said. "We've had to bring quite a lot of new players in.

"And then you have to start the season against Bournemouth and then Newcastle away, and then to play Arsenal at home, which is definitely one of the three or four most difficult games of the season ... and already doing what we are doing."

Slot acknowledged Liverpool's imperfections but emphasised their drive.

"We're not perfect (but) everybody wants to work so hard to get a result over the line," he said.

Luck played a part, but Slot believes it was well-earned.

"I've said this so many times - I think it was Michael Jordan that said 'the harder we work, the more luck we get,' and that is something that you can say about this team," he added. "We always give ourselves a chance because we work so hard."

The manager praised Hungarian international Szoboszlai, who was deployed in a surprising right-back role.

"He understands what a Liverpool player should look like. If you wear this shirt, you should give everything, no matter in what position you play," Slot said.

"Unbelievable game from him in a position he has probably played only two or three times in his life."

The game will not go down as a classic, with few proper chances created by either side and little separating the teams beyond Szoboszlai's moment of magic and Anfield's raucous fans.

"If we play this game 10 times more in the same fashion, then I think it's eight times a draw," Slot said.

"We win it one time, and Arsenal win it one time, because it was an uneventful game, which is something sometimes positive as well, because both teams were really good in defending.

"I think normally Arsenal and us are able to create more chances during a game, but it tells you also something about the structure and the amount of discipline both teams have without the ball, and then you need a moment of magic, which we got from Dominik, and that resulted in us winning the game."