Liverpool's Salah, Mac Allister among six nominees for PFA Players' Player of the Year

Premier League 2024-25 top scorer Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award, along with Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Cole Palmer were the other four to be voted into the list by their peers, PFA said in a social media post on Friday.

Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to equal the record of 47 goal involvements in a Premier League season, matching Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer who achieved the feat when each team played 42 matches in a campaign, which was reduced to 38 from 1995-96.

The Egypt international played a crucial key as Liverpool won the league, finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Isak was second in the scoring charts with 23 goals as he spearheaded Newcastle's efforts to qualify for the Champions League with a top-five finish. Palmer scored 15 goals and provided eight assists as Chelsea finished fourth.

The winners of this year's PFA awards will be honoured at a ceremony in Manchester on August 19.