Liverpool's Slot sidesteps Isak queries ahead of Newcastle game

Liverpool boss Arne Slot dodged questions on Thursday about Newcastle United's Alexander Isak with the transfer window closing and the wantaway striker expected to miss Monday's game against Slot's men at St James' Park.

Isak was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month according to media reports, and in a social media post on Tuesday accused Newcastle of breaking promises.

Newcastle responded by saying there had been no commitment to sell the 25-year-old who is under contract until 2028.

"What I can tell you is not a lot," Slot said of Isak, who is not training with his Newcastle teammates and sat out their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in last week's season-opener. "It would be much nicer to talk about the players that we have."

While the transfer window closes on September 1, Slot does not believe the defending league champions, who have also been strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, will have a busy nine days ahead of them.

"I don't think so because then I would be unhappy with the squad we have and I am very, very happy with the squad we have," he told reporters on Thursday. "Two per position is ideal but I prefer less than more because you have to disappoint so many players every single time.

"I am really happy with the squad, but if we think we can improve in a certain position and there is a player available that can really make us better ... this club has always shown they will bring these players in but only if they are everything we want."

Slot will have Ryan Gravenberch back against Newcastle after the midfielder missed their loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield a day after his partner Cindy Peroti gave birth to their first child, and then their 4-2 season-opening win over Bournemouth as he served a suspension.

"I think he can make a lot (of difference)," Slot said. "At least, if he is the same player he was as last season."

The manager is expecting a much stronger season from Federico Chiesa, who scored a late goal last week against Bournemouth.

"I see a totally different Federico now than for large parts of last season which is completely normal because he missed the entire pre-season and he came into a Premier League rhythm in terms of amount of games and intensity," Slot said.

"He is in a much better place now and we can all see, when I needed a goal, I looked to the bench and I only had him and a 16-year-old in Rio (Ngumoha). It was more of a choice to bring him in and he delivered."

Jeremie Frimpong, however, who limped off late in his Premier League debut last week because of a hamstring injury, will be out until after the international break.

"I think I got criticised for taking him off, didn't I? It had nothing to do with how he played," Slot said. "It was a good call to take him off."