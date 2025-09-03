Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England :Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said on Wednesday he can play many positions on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel as he makes his return to the national team for the first time in seven years.

Loftus-Cheek, who played under Tuchel at Chelsea from 2021-22, was a late addition to the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, being called up after Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton withdrew due to injury.

"It's been a long time," the AC Milan player said at England's training base at St. George's Park on Wednesday. "I was part of the 2018 (World Cup) squad and even the season after I was called up - and then of course, I ruptured my Achilles.

"Being away from the squad for so long I kind of got used to not going," he added. "You still want to push in club football with the hope of maybe getting a sniff. But I just completely forgot about it and was being a fan for the team instead."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Loftus-Cheek came through the Chelsea academy as a central midfielder, but credits Tuchel with helping him become more versatile.

"When he came into Chelsea, he spoke to me about playing wing back. I said 'No way.' I ended up playing there anyway," the 29-year-old said with a laugh. "Tuchel suggested that I am a powerful runner and have the pace to play there.

"I played many positions under Tuchel and he values my physicality... With things that can happen in a tournament, being versatile is a good thing."

Loftus-Cheek's career has been blighted by injury, but he is intent on helping England finally win their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"We were so close in 2018 (fourth at the World Cup) and the boys have been incredibly close in the years after. It was nerve-wracking watching those games," he said. "You hope for the future that we can go all the way."

England play Andorra on Saturday at Villa Park and then Serbia in Belgrade three days later.